iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COW) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COW) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.60 and last traded at $45.60, approximately 51 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.52.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average is $45.37.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.