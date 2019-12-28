Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CASH. Raymond James upped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Meta Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $39.00 target price on Meta Financial Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.94 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

In related news, Director William David Tull sold 8,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $312,557.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $194,290.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,419 shares of company stock worth $954,914 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,395,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $1,322,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $816,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $15,377,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $129,993,000 after purchasing an additional 448,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

