Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF (NASDAQ:PVAL) Shares Up 0.2%

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Shares of Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF (NASDAQ:PVAL) shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.75, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.68.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF stock. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF (NASDAQ:PVAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Inc. owned 1.10% of Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

