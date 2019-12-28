Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti set a $79.00 price target on Dmc Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Dmc Global from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

BOOM stock opened at $44.78 on Thursday. Dmc Global has a one year low of $33.84 and a one year high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average is $49.23. The firm has a market cap of $659.21 million, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. Dmc Global had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dmc Global will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Dmc Global by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,224,000 after buying an additional 448,122 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Dmc Global by 3.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Dmc Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Dmc Global by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 25,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

