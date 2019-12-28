Medica Group (LON:MGP) Trading 3.8% Higher

Medica Group PLC (LON:MGP) shares traded up 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 165 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.17), 21,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 235,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159 ($2.09).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medica Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 126 ($1.66) price objective on shares of Medica Group in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 145.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 134.08. The company has a market capitalization of $176.67 million and a P/E ratio of 23.04.

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts and other customers in the United Kingdom. It offers same day routine teleradiology, radiographer plain film, NightHawk emergency CT and MR reporting, Dayhawk fast daytime, and CT colonography reporting services. The company also provides audit services, such as cause for concern audit, departmental quality assurance, and ongoing CT, MR, plain film, and ultrasound audit services; and specialist services.

