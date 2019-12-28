Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.45, approximately 24,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 18,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.
Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NPV)
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
