Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.45, approximately 24,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 18,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund during the second quarter worth $142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund by 48.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 24,525 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 0.6%
Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 0.6%
FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar EM Factor Tilt Index Fund Trading 0.5% Higher
FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar EM Factor Tilt Index Fund Trading 0.5% Higher
iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Price Up 0.2%
iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Price Up 0.2%
Meta Financial Group Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Meta Financial Group Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF Shares Up 0.2%
Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF Shares Up 0.2%


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report