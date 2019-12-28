Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.45, approximately 24,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 18,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72.

Get Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund during the second quarter worth $142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund by 48.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 24,525 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.