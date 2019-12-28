Agnico Eagle Mines Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,937 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 511% compared to the typical daily volume of 317 put options.

AEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.74.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $750,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 28.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,781 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,532,170 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,896,000 after acquiring an additional 179,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $9,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

AEM stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 79.64, a PEG ratio of 62.87 and a beta of -0.55. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $38.72 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.36.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $683.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

