Traders Buy High Volume of Vulcan Materials Put Options (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,147 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,107% compared to the typical volume of 95 put options.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $143.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.31. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $95.31 and a 12 month high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

VMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 106,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

