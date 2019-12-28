Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Centurylink (NYSE:CTL)

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 14,887 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 526% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,378 put options.

CTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centurylink in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

Shares of NYSE CTL opened at $13.42 on Friday. Centurylink has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Centurylink will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.03%.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Centurylink by 54.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centurylink during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Centurylink by 26.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Centurylink by 96.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

