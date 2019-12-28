Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 419 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 610% compared to the average daily volume of 59 put options.

GBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Shares of GBX stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $53,681.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,508.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $198,809.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,875.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 86.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 242.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 13.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.