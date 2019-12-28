Traders Purchase Large Volume of Imax Put Options (NYSE:IMAX)

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 420 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 740% compared to the typical volume of 50 put options.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. Imax has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. Imax had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Imax will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on Imax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Imax in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $60,158.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Imax by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Imax in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Imax by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Imax by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 45,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Imax during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

