Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Short Interest Update

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the November 28th total of 7,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $65.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average of $59.64.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 17.81%.

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 777,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,205,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ava Harter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $316,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,381.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,834 shares of company stock worth $4,248,079. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 103.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

