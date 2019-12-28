Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV)

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,665 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,423% compared to the average daily volume of 66 put options.

In other Servicemaster Global news, Director Steven B. Hochhauser purchased 2,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $70,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,382.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SERV. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 1,719.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 165,821 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 4.8% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,731,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,065,000 after acquiring an additional 400,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 95.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 45,215 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SERV opened at $38.49 on Friday. Servicemaster Global has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.05 million. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SERV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

