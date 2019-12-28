$77.87 Million in Sales Expected for Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) will announce $77.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.01 million and the lowest is $75.93 million. Natera reported sales of $67.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $296.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.01 million to $298.09 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $338.09 million, with estimates ranging from $330.97 million to $347.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Natera had a negative return on equity of 252.79% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price target on shares of Natera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $33.65 on Friday. Natera has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,032 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $129,064.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,424.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 16,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $600,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,259,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,836,811.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,661,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,829,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Natera during the third quarter worth $669,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Natera by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Natera by 1,562.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,191,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,920 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

