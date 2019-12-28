Head to Head Review: Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

18.7% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Northrim BanCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Northrim BanCorp pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Northrim BanCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $22.23 million 2.86 $4.74 million N/A N/A Northrim BanCorp $96.34 million 2.58 $20.00 million $2.86 13.28

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana.

Risk and Volatility

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Northrim BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 20.92% 9.66% 1.08% Northrim BanCorp 20.05% 10.16% 1.35%

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial-real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; equity lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. It operates through its main office and six full service branch offices located in Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits. It also provides family residential mortgages; commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for working capital and expansion; commercial real estate loans; construction loans for commercial real estate projects, and land development and residential subdivision construction loans; and loans for automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer purchases, as well as home equity and commercial credit lines, and factoring services. In addition, the company offers other services that include consumer online banking, mobile app and mobile deposit, mobile Web and text banking, business online banking, personal finance, online documents, consumer and business debit cards, home equity advantage access cards, and telebanking and automated teller services. Further, it provides personalized checks, overdraft protection for savings accounts, commercial drive-up banking services, automatic transfers and payments, People Pay services, external and wire transfers, bill pay services, direct payroll deposits, electronic tax payments, automated clearing house origination and receipt services, remote deposit capture services, account reconciliation and positive pay services, merchant and cash management programs, annuity products, and long term investment portfolios. As of January 28, 2019, the company operated 15 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.