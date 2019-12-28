Analysts Expect Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $484.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will announce $484.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Two analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $475.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $524.03 million. Shopify posted sales of $343.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $390.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.05 million.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Shopify from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $320.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC grew its position in Shopify by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Shopify by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $408.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. Shopify has a 52-week low of $129.42 and a 52-week high of $416.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -668.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $349.86 and its 200 day moving average is $336.10.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

