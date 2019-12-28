Financial Contrast: Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) vs. Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) and Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Investar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Investar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Investar pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Investar pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercantile Bank pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Investar has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Investar has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercantile Bank has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Investar and Mercantile Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investar $78.21 million 3.06 $13.61 million $1.64 14.71 Mercantile Bank $160.99 million 3.72 $42.02 million $2.53 14.50

Mercantile Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Investar. Mercantile Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Investar and Mercantile Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investar 18.44% 9.29% 0.96% Mercantile Bank 26.36% 11.39% 1.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Investar and Mercantile Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investar 0 1 4 0 2.80 Mercantile Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Investar currently has a consensus price target of $28.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.12%. Mercantile Bank has a consensus price target of $36.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.49%. Given Investar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Investar is more favorable than Mercantile Bank.

Summary

Mercantile Bank beats Investar on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. It also provides commercial real estate loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; commercial and industrial loans, such as working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, second mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto loans, as well as loans for personal, family, and household purposes; and one-to-four family residential real estate loans consisting of second and other second mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers cash management products, including remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking services. Further, it provides various other banking services, such as cashiers' checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, and merchant card services. The company operates through a network of 24 full service branches. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner occupied real estate, non-owner occupied real estate, and multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; repurchase agreements; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products, as well as operates and 40 automated teller machines. The company operates 46 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

