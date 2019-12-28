Reviewing Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) and Legrand (NASDAQ:LGRVF)

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) and Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Legrand and Peloton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legrand $7.08 billion 3.09 $911.38 million $3.39 24.15 Peloton $915.00 million 8.28 -$195.60 million N/A N/A

Legrand has higher revenue and earnings than Peloton.

Profitability

This table compares Legrand and Peloton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legrand 12.91% 17.04% 7.64% Peloton N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Legrand and Peloton, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legrand 0 0 0 0 N/A Peloton 0 3 20 0 2.87

Peloton has a consensus target price of $33.84, indicating a potential upside of 25.34%. Given Peloton’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Peloton is more favorable than Legrand.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.5% of Peloton shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Legrand beats Peloton on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others. Its products are used in hotels, offices, data centers, and shopping centers, as well as residential, healthcare, and industrial sectors. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc. provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes. It has approximately 1.4 million members. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

