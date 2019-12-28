$217.35 Million in Sales Expected for Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) will announce $217.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $178.50 million and the highest is $256.20 million. Sunrun reported sales of $240.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $816.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $785.10 million to $870.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $830.25 million, with estimates ranging from $771.44 million to $875.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.22 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RUN shares. JMP Securities set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $114,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 4,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $53,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 876,190 shares of company stock worth $14,379,712 and sold 76,156 shares worth $1,219,247. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 18.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 38.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,988,000 after purchasing an additional 134,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $126,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.68. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $21.42.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

