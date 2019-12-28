Culp (NYSE:CULP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Culp (NYSE:CULP) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CULP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Culp from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of CULP stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.35 million, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.61. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Culp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $964,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Culp by 186.8% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 277,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 180,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 597,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 21.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

