Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Associated Banc-Corp’s shares have underperformed the industry so far this year. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and met in one of the trailing four quarters. Continued rise in demand for loans, change in deposit mix, inorganic growth strategy and improving credit quality are expected to continue supporting the company's profitability. Given a solid liquidity position, it is expected to enhance shareholder value through efficient capital deployments. However, relatively lower interest rates will likely put pressure on margins, thus hurting revenue growth. Moreover, higher expenses (mainly resulting from rise in technology costs and inorganic growth efforts) will likely hurt the bottom line to an extent. Further, the company's increased dependence on commercial loans remains a concern.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASB. Stephens set a $22.00 price target on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America set a $19.00 price objective on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 target price on Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

NYSE ASB opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Associated Banc has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $23.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP David L. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $435,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,704.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $86,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,517.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,936. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 56.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 426.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

