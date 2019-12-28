Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) to Hold

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arlington Asset Investment Corp. is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

AI stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $219.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. Arlington Asset Investment has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $8.91.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). Arlington Asset Investment had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.31%. Arlington Asset Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after purchasing an additional 585,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,984,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,008,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 28,586 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 32.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

About Arlington Asset Investment

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlington Asset Investment (AI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlington Asset Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlington Asset Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$217.35 Million in Sales Expected for Sunrun Inc This Quarter
$217.35 Million in Sales Expected for Sunrun Inc This Quarter
$5.20 Million in Sales Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc This Quarter
$5.20 Million in Sales Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc This Quarter
$48.49 Million in Sales Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd This Quarter
$48.49 Million in Sales Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd This Quarter
CONSOL Coal Resources LP Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.85 Million
CONSOL Coal Resources LP Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.85 Million
Culp Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold
Culp Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold
Associated Banc Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Associated Banc Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report