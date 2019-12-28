Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arlington Asset Investment Corp. is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

AI stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $219.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. Arlington Asset Investment has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $8.91.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). Arlington Asset Investment had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.31%. Arlington Asset Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after purchasing an additional 585,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,984,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,008,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 28,586 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 32.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

