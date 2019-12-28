Zacks Investment Research Lowers VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Get VOLVO AB/ADR alerts:

VLVLY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered VOLVO AB/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on VOLVO AB/ADR in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an inline rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. VOLVO AB/ADR has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of VLVLY opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. VOLVO AB/ADR has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. VOLVO AB/ADR had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. Equities research analysts expect that VOLVO AB/ADR will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VOLVO AB/ADR

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VOLVO AB/ADR (VLVLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VOLVO AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOLVO AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.