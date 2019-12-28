Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cementos Pacasmayo is a cement company engaged in the distribution and selling of cement and cement-related materials, such as concrete blocks and ready-mix concrete in the North region of Peru. The Company also produces and sells quicklime for use in mining. Cementos Pacasmayo is based in Santiago de Surco, Peru. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cementos Pacasmayo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of CPAC stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Cementos Pacasmayo has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.03 million, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $114.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.61 million. Cementos Pacasmayo had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,161 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

About Cementos Pacasmayo

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products, including assembly gravity walls, beams and vaults, precast beams, sheet piles, seawalls, and piles, as well as bathroom and housing units.

