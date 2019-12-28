USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of USNZY stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. USINAS SIDERURG/S has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $2.92.

USINAS SIDERURG/S Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include heavy plates, sincron, hot rolled coils, thin sheets, cold rolled steel products, and hot-dip galvanized and electrogalvanized coils and sheets. The company serves appliance, agricultural and highway machinery, construction and infrastructure, energy, shipbuilding, automotive, and distribution markets.

