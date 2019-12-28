Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RYCEY stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (RYCEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.