NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NOBGY opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.

NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR Company Profile

Noble Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides supply chain management services. It offers logistics and transportation, price risk management and hedging, processing and blending, and structured and trade financing solutions. The company operates through Energy; and Metals, Minerals and Ores segments.

