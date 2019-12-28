NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NOBGY opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.
NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR Company Profile
See Also: Forex
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.