Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Trading Up 0.8%

Shield Therapeutics PLC (LON:STX)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 182 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 181.50 ($2.39), approximately 34,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 48,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180 ($2.37).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STX shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Shield Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 184.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.79.

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, in the development and commercialization of hospital-focused pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Feraccru, a novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Shield Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shield Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.