Graincorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Graincorp Ltd (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.34, 9,764 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 178% from the average session volume of 3,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51.

Graincorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRCLF)

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and exports/imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

