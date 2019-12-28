Watchstone Group (LON:WTG) Trading Down 0.3%

Watchstone Group PLC (LON:WTG)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 141.06 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 144 ($1.89), 26 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.50 ($1.90).

The company has a market cap of $64.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 144.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 105.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18.

About Watchstone Group (LON:WTG)

Watchstone Group plc provides technology solutions to the insurance, automotive, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ingenie and Healthcare Services. It owns and operates physical rehabilitation clinics; and offers InnoCare, a clinic management software platform, as well as provides call center and customer service operation services.

