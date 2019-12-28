Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt (LON:ATR) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt Co PLC (LON:ATR)’s share price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 373 ($4.91) and last traded at GBX 373 ($4.91), approximately 36,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 158,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 364.78 ($4.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 362.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 360.05. The stock has a market cap of $361.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07.

In other news, insider Andrew Cainey purchased 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £25,027.50 ($32,922.26). Also, insider Sarah MacAulay purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.78) per share, with a total value of £41,745 ($54,913.18).

Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt Company Profile

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

