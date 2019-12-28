Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL) shares were down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.26 and last traded at C$2.32, approximately 2,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 20,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

The company has a market cap of $607.40 million and a PE ratio of 11.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.53, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.27.

About Orocobre (TSE:ORL)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium, potash, and boron deposits in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Salar de Olaroz lithium project located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also produces minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

