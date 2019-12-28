First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) Stock Price Up 1.4%

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.40, approximately 6,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 125,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04.

Get First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPL. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 255,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 29.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 26,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

About First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.