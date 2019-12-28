First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) Stock Price Up 1.4%

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.40, approximately 6,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 125,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.
About First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL)
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
