Credit Corp Group (ASX:CCP) Shares Down 1.3%

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$31.20 ($22.13) and last traded at A$31.46 ($22.31), 41,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 227,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$31.89 ($22.62).

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 22.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$28.65.

In other news, insider Donald (Don) McLay sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$33.28 ($23.61), for a total transaction of A$166,420.00 ($118,028.37). Also, insider John Nesbitt bought 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$29.97 ($21.26) per share, with a total value of A$83,676.24 ($59,344.85).

Credit Corp Group Limited provides debt purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia and the United States. It operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing (Australia), Debt Ledger Purchasing (United States), and Consumer Lending. The company offers debt sale, contingency/agency collection, hardship and insolvency management, and local government debt recovery services, as well as various loan products.

