ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) Trading 0.4% Higher

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.73 and last traded at $38.73, 141 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.57.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EZJ)

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Japan Index. The MSCI Japan Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in Japan.

