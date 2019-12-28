iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) Trading Up 2.8%

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) were up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82, approximately 1,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 586,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07.

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ALT)

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (the Trust) is a commodity pool. The investment objective of the Trust is to maximize absolute returns from its investments in certain futures and/or forward contracts. The Trust holds long and/or short positions in foreign currency forward contracts and exchange-traded futures contracts involving assets, such as commodities, currencies, interest rates or certain eligible stock and/or bond indices.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Watchstone Group Trading Down 0.3%
Watchstone Group Trading Down 0.3%
Engie Trading 0.2% Higher
Engie Trading 0.2% Higher
Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt Stock Price Up 2.3%
Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt Stock Price Up 2.3%
Orocobre Stock Price Down 0.9%
Orocobre Stock Price Down 0.9%
First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd Stock Price Up 1.4%
First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd Stock Price Up 1.4%
Credit Corp Group Shares Down 1.3%
Credit Corp Group Shares Down 1.3%


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report