iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) Trading Up 2.8%

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) were up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82, approximately 1,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 586,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07.

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (the Trust) is a commodity pool. The investment objective of the Trust is to maximize absolute returns from its investments in certain futures and/or forward contracts. The Trust holds long and/or short positions in foreign currency forward contracts and exchange-traded futures contracts involving assets, such as commodities, currencies, interest rates or certain eligible stock and/or bond indices.

