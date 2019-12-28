Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Trading 4.6% Higher

Armadale Capital PLC (LON:ACP)’s stock price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04), approximately 1,396,442 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 588,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Armadale Capital in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $14.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.02.

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu graphite project located in the Morogoro region, Tanzania. It also holds interest in the Mpokoto gold project located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and a portfolio of quoted investments.

