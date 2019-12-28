Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd (NYSE:GCV) Trading Down 0.2%

Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc (NYSE:GCV) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.88, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 51,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCV. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 48,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 13.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 90,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

