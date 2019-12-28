iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.88

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.88 and last traded at $44.87, with a volume of 11797283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.57.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.07.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.929 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,852,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,630 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 3,008,944 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,672,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,418,000 after buying an additional 2,509,197 shares during the period. Cabana LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24,065.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 1,575,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,693,000 after buying an additional 1,569,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,686,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,921,000 after buying an additional 1,305,614 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EEM)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.