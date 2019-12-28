Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.55

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.55 and last traded at $70.52, with a volume of 4818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley set a $79.00 target price on Insight Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.55.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor purchased 3,800 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.93 per share, for a total transaction of $239,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,361.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $232,975.99. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

