JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Hits New 12-Month High at $139.10

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $139.10 and last traded at $138.88, with a volume of 3329409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.58.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.01.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754,332 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,693,000 after buying an additional 7,668,930 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,509,000 after buying an additional 6,745,215 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,575,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,552,000 after buying an additional 2,283,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

