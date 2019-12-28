Short Interest in HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Rises By 50.0%

HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Maurice A. Weiner bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $41,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HMG/Courtland Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

HMG/Courtland Properties stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. HMG/Courtland Properties has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $16.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

About HMG/Courtland Properties

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc and subsidiaries, is a Delaware corporation organized in 1972. The Company's business is the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties and it will consider other investments if they offer growth or profit potential.

