Short Interest in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Drops By 10.8%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the November 28th total of 5,640,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 790,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Gold Standard Ventures stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 66.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 454,694 shares in the last quarter.

GSV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

