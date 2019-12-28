Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Short Interest Down 59.0% in December

Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the November 28th total of 168,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of IDN opened at $7.19 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 784.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 44,597 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 65,120 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 115,798.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 299,918 shares during the period.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

