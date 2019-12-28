LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Short Interest Update

LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 69.8% from the November 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Ferrantino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,399.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Ferrantino sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,744.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGL Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of LGL Group in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LGL Group by 1,371.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:LGL opened at $15.49 on Friday. LGL Group has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter.

About LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

