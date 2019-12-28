National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Short Interest Up 23.3% in December

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the November 28th total of 98,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $84.96 on Friday. National HealthCare has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $247.07 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

In related news, insider Stephan Shane 435,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. Also, COO Robert Michael Ussery sold 1,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $109,013.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,232.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,488,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in National HealthCare by 146.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in National HealthCare by 68.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the third quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 20.8% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 64,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the period.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

