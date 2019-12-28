Short Interest in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Rises By 14.3%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the November 28th total of 962,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
MLSS opened at $1.38 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.68.
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.
Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.