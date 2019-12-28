Short Interest in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Rises By 14.3%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the November 28th total of 962,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

MLSS opened at $1.38 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 678.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 31,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Milestone Scientific by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35,886 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the period.

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

