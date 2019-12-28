BP plc (NYSE:BP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.86.

BP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Grupo Santander raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get BP alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BP by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,066,696,000 after buying an additional 409,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BP by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,277,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $511,984,000 after acquiring an additional 111,556 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,227,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $509,903,000 after acquiring an additional 86,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BP by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,186,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $508,178,000 after acquiring an additional 226,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BP by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,754,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,447,000 after acquiring an additional 724,078 shares in the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BP opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59. BP has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BP will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.