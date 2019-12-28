BP plc (NYSE:BP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.86.

BP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Grupo Santander raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BP by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,066,696,000 after buying an additional 409,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BP by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,277,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $511,984,000 after acquiring an additional 111,556 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,227,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $509,903,000 after acquiring an additional 86,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BP by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,186,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $508,178,000 after acquiring an additional 226,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BP by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,754,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,447,000 after acquiring an additional 724,078 shares in the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BP opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59. BP has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BP will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Analyst Recommendations for BP (NYSE:BP)

Latest News

Contrasting Varian Medical Systems & ENDRA Life Sciences
BP plc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Peabody Energy Co. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Kion Group AG Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Elanco Animal Health Raised to C- at TheStreet
Comparing Isign Solutions & Twilio
