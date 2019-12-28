Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Shares of BTU opened at $9.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $37.37.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.64). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Peabody Energy by 779.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,441 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.