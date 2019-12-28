Kion Group AG (FRA:KGX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kion Group AG (FRA:KGX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €58.50 ($68.02).

KGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Kion Group stock opened at €62.64 ($72.84) on Friday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($95.14). The company’s 50-day moving average is €61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €52.70.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

